× ‘We need to support our officers:’ Neighbors meet new MPD District 2 Captain Paul Lough

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2 and the community welcomed Captain Paul Lough to the south side.

All were invited to the “Crime and Safety Meeting” Wednesday, Aug. 21 to meet the new captain and bring any questions they might have.

Community members said they’re looking forward to working with Captain Lough.

“There’s a lot of adults out there acting, just, reckless, and it’s unacceptable, and I think with this communication, with this meeting, it helps build a stronger foundation,” said Tracy Alvarez, Block Watch captain. “We need to support our officers. We need to support each other.”

Milwaukee police also shared the latest crime stats with the neighborhood, saying overall, crime is down about 17% since 2018.