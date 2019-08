PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman out on a fishing trip reeled in more than she bargained for.

The trout she caught had not one, but two mouths.

The unique catch happened out on Lake Champlain in Plattsburg, New York.

It’s probably not related to the “Loch Ness Monster” but it sure isn’t your typical fish.

The woman who pulled the creature from the deep says she released it back into the wild after making sure to take photographic evidence of her rare discovery.