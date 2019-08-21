× Woman struck after BB gun fired from apartment window near Sherman and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — A woman was injured when she was struck in the face with a BB gun pellet Wednesday morning, Aug. 21.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near Sherman and Hopkins.

Police said the woman was struck in her left cheek/lower lip after the BB gun was fired from an apartment window.

The victim wasn’t able to offer a description of the shooter(s) because they ducked into the darkness of the apartment when she looked up.

While on scene, police said several others stopped and reported shots fired from a BB gun out of the same window, but none of the witnesses agreed to remain on scene.

Police said a response near 42nd and Silver Spring was released to this incident.