Woman struck after BB gun fired from apartment window near Sherman and Hopkins

Posted 4:11 pm, August 21, 2019, by
BB gun shooting near Sherman and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — A woman was injured when she was struck in the face with a BB gun pellet Wednesday morning, Aug. 21.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near Sherman and Hopkins.

Police said the woman was struck in her left cheek/lower lip after the BB gun was fired from an apartment window.

The victim wasn’t able to offer a description of the shooter(s) because they ducked into the darkness of the apartment when she looked up.

While on scene, police said several others stopped and reported shots fired from a BB gun out of the same window, but none of the witnesses agreed to remain on scene.

Police said a response near 42nd and Silver Spring was released to this incident.

BB gun shooting near Sherman and Hopkins

BB gun shooting near Sherman and Hopkins

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.