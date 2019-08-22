× 3 taken into custody following police pursuit in Milwaukee, firearm recovered

MILWAUKEE — Three people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Aug. 22 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee.

According to police, around 12:50 a.m. officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of 8th and Keefe. Officials say the vehicle was observed traveling south on N. 8th Street and turned west on W. Keefe at a high rate of speed — almost striking the median curb and another vehicle.

Officers attempted a traffic stop near 10th and Keefe — at which point the driver increased their speed and fled.

The pursuit ended near Locust and Fond du Lac. All three suspects fled the vehicle and were taken into custody. A firearm that a passenger threw during a foot pursuit was recovered.