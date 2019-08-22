Attempted homicide charges filed against man accused of shooting woman in the head in Racine

RACINE COUNTY — Formal charges were filed Thursday, Aug. 22 against David Cunningham, 28, of Racine, a man prosecutors said shot a woman in the head on Bate Street near Taylor Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Cunningham faces one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

He was set to make his initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

The victim in this case, a woman, 34, was fighting for her life Monday after she was shot in the head Sunday night.

“We did have a victim who was shot in the head that was flighted to Froedtert,” said Sgt. Adam Malacara with the Racine Police Department.

Police received an update Monday regarding the victim’s condition, and said she has a 50% chance of survival.

“Chance of survival 50/50 is good news and that’s a little uplifting,” said Malacara.