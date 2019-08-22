Caught on camera: Suspect steals utility trailer from Fuel Powersports in West Bend

WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stole a utility trailer from Fuel Powersports in West Bend early on Monday, Aug. 12.

Officials released images of the crime on Thursday, Aug. 22.

A dark gray enclosed utility trailer (Bravo Scout 6×12) single axle was stolen by a suspect that appeared to be driving a silver Dodge Durango or a Chrysler Aspen SUV. There was no front license plate — and the tailgate appears to be black on the lower portion under the window.

Officials indicated the suspect is a male, tall, with a slender build. He was wearing long sleeve black top, black shorts, dark shoes and green baseball cap.

Any information regarding suspect or the suspect vehicle is urged to call Deputy Ball Tarra.Ball@co.washington.wi.us or Detective David Klopfenstein david.klopfenstein@co.washington.wi.us at 262-335-6817.