Cookie dough cake: The recipe and some tips to make sure you nail it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- Labor Day is coming up -- and so is the start of school! So why not celebrate with cake? Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious in Cedarburg joins Real Milwaukee with two easy cakes you can whip up in no time.

Eggless Cookie Dough Frosting

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temp

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp salt

1-4 TBSP milk

1 cup mini chocolate chips

Cream butter, sugars, and vanilla with a stand or electric mixer until fully combined, light and fluffy. Scrape the bowl down periodically to best blend ingredients.

Add flour and salt and continue to mix until no streaks of flour remain.

Add milk one TBSP at a time, beating to incorporate until you reach the desired consistency.

Yields: Enough to frost the outside of an 8” round or the top of a 13x9 cake.