Dennis Tomashek sentenced to 3 years in prison for possession of child pornography

Dennis Tomashek

MILWAUKEE — Dennis Tomashek of St. Francis was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 22 to three years in prison and another six years of extended supervision. This, after pleading guilty in July to a single charge of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint against Tomashek, a detective received a report on March 11 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). It was regarding apparent child pornography coming from a Tumblr application associated with Tomashek.

The complaint said the detective reviewed the report and two photographs were identified as being inappropriate photos of a young girl.

Dennis Tomashek

A search warrant was then executed at Tomashek’s residence in St. Francis on March 20. The complaint indicated “multiple electronics were obtained by officers, including a laptop that was taken from a desk in a spare bedroom of the residence.” That laptop was examined by investigators. They found 14 images of child pornography on the device.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s website, Tomashek was hired by the university as a lecturer back in 2007.

Four other charges of possession of child pornography against Tomashek were dismissed and read into the court record.

