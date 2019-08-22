Don’t make the same mistakes: Lessons to be learned from celebrities who died without wills

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know August is national Make-A-Will Month? If you don't have one, now may be the time to get one together. But before you do -- don't make the same mistakes as some legendary stars. Financial advisory Brad Allen with Wealth Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with four ways estate planning can go wrong.
- There is a common misconception that estate planning is just for the rich and old.
- Anyone with minor children should have a will and an estate plan. It allows parents the opportunity to choose their children's legal guardian if they were to pass away.
- If you do not appoint a guardian for your kids, a judge will choose someone.
- By writing your will now, you can save your family a lot of headaches later on.