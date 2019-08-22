Wisconsin’s Most Wanted fugitive, captured during traffic stop, pleads not guilty to new charges

WEST ALLIS — A man who was one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted for more a year was in court Thursday, Aug. 22, after his capture on Aug. 10. Two West Allis police officers arrested him, but not without a fight.

Eric King Jr., 39, who U.S. Marshals said goes by the street name “Fatty” wanted on two warrants filed against him — one for possession to distribute narcotics; the other for violating his federal supervised release. He’s now facing new charges, filed Aug. 14:

Possession with intent to deliver heroin (greater than five to 50 grams)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than five to 15 grams)

Felony bail jumping

Resisting or obstructing an officer

“We were following the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, said West Allis Patrol Officer Randy Kwasinki, of the Aug. 14 traffic stop that resulted in King Jr.’s arrest. “We detected the strong odor of marijuana.”

Kwasinki testified during King Jr.’s preliminary hearing Thursday. The officer recalled how the routine traffic stop became anything but.

“His total erratic, uncontrollable behavior in the circumstances made me believe he had drugs or a weapon concealed on him,” said Kwasinki.

Multiple officers responded to the scene to assist with the difficult arrest. A Taser was used twice, and King Jr. was pepper sprayed. Two officers needed medical attention.

King Jr.’s defense attorney nearly stopped the hearing to retrieve a copy of the criminal complaint. The commissioner later warned the attorney to tailor his questions better. The hearing concluded with a future date in court for the former fugitive.

“I do find there is cause to believe felonies have been committed,” the court commissioner said.

King Jr. entered a not guilty plea to three of the charges filed against him.

A scheduling conference was set for Aug. 28. Meanwhile, King Jr. is on a federal hold. Cash bond was set at $2,000 in the Aug. 14 case.