For more than 20 year Milwaukee Brewing Company has been creating craft beers

MILWAUKEE -- For more than 20 years, Milwaukee Brewing Company has been creating craft beers using the best local ingredients. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out their newest brewery.

Milwaukee Brewing Company was founded on principles of crafting and creating beers using the best local ingredients and suppliers in a sustainable, creative and innovative environment. Milwaukee Brewing Company started as Milwaukee Ale House, a brewpub with a custom 15bbl brewery. Founder Jim McCabe applied engineering experience and home brewing momentum to design a very functional and robust brewery, built by W.M. Sprinkman in Franksville Wisconsin. The first beer was produced in October, 1997 at a time when Milwaukee was a still a lager town.

Over a decade of producing a rotation of year-round Ales and over 300 unique seasonal flavors at the Ale House established a fan base of craft drinkers that understood the effort. Adding to the momentum is a new generation of craft beer lovers that are very knowledgeable and just as passionate as the Milwaukee Brewing Company brewery scoundrels.