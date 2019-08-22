Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

Posted 11:05 am, August 22, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters after an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing, June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

