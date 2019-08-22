× Governor Tony Evers calls Republican concerns over gun bills ‘BS’

MADISON — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Republican concerns over a pair of gun control bills he’s pushing is “BS” and he’s thinking of forcing lawmakers into a special session to take up the measures.

Evers said Thursday if Republicans “gavel in and gavel out” without debating the bills they will pay the price at the next election.

Evers and Democratic supporters have pointed to a poll from last year showing more than 80% of Wisconsin residents support universal background checks.

Evers unveiled such a proposal last week. He also supports a “red flag” law to take guns away from people a court determines to be a risk to themselves or others.

Republicans have raised Second Amendment concerns and indicated neither will be taken up by the Legislature.