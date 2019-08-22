‘It hit out of nowhere:’ Man on life support, suffering from vaping-related lung disease, family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- A Utah man was placed on life support after vaping gave him lipoid pneumonia, his family said.

Sean Bills, 31, was admitted to the hospital Saturday, Aug. 17, and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

His wife, Tiffani Bills, said doctors at Jordan Valley Hospital believe vaping was to blame. The Utah Department of Health recently began investigating a cluster of severe lung disease cases possibly linked to vaping. Since Monday, Aug. 19, the cases have doubled in Utah.

“It hit out of nowhere, that’s for sure,” Bills said. "They’ve had four other cases. My husband is the fifth at the hospital right now in critical condition because of vaping."

Sean and Tiffani Bills vaped daily for two years. Roughly 10 days ago, the otherwise healthy father of three knew something was wrong.

“It’s starting with shortness of breath, and pain, and not being able to breathe," said Bills. "That’s why he’s in a coma right now, is because he can’t breathe on his own."

Tiffani Bills said it’s lipoid pneumonia likely caused by inhaling fat particles.

“These are the juices possibly that are causing the issue,” Bills said, holding up four juice bottles.

The Utah Department of Health reported 10 cases of severe lung disease possibly linked to vaping. That number rose from five reported cases on Monday.

Nationwide, more than 100 people developed similar problems. The cluster has become so troubling, the Center for Disease Control is investigating.

Bills quit vaping when her husband was admitted to the hospital. She said she was hopeful others would do the same.

“Stop,” Bills said. “Stop right now, before it gets worse. I mean, it’s not worth your life.”