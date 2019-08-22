‘It’s kids helping:’ Fund Punt Pass Kick Competition benefits kids diagnosed with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fund Punt Pass Kick Competition is happening this weekend. Ben Haas, the board president of The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousin Subs, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About The Starr Children’s Fund Punt Pass Kick Competition (website)

Sunday, August 25, 2019 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation is hosting the Starr Children’s Fund Punt Pass Kick Competition, presented by Cousins Subs®. It’s kids helping kids as boys and girls ages 6-13 are invited to participate in the ultimate football challenge on Sunday, August 25, to benefit kids diagnosed with cancer.

Proceeds raised at the event and from fundraisers will support pediatric cancer research and care.