KFC debuts mac and cheese bowls with fried popcorn chicken

Posted 3:01 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:02PM, August 22, 2019
KFC mac and cheese bowls with chicken

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amid a cheeky chicken-fueled feud on social media, a new contender entered the ring — but not with a chicken sandwich.

KFC introduced the mac and cheese bowl featuring fried popcorn chicken.

The loaded bowls will be added to the $5 Fill-Up menu on Aug. 26.

For those on the wild side, there’s a Nashville hot chicken version as well.

While mac and cheese is nothing new for KFC, this version comes just weeks after Chick-fil-A added its own version of the popular side to menus.

