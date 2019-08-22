MILWAUKEE -- The new film "Give Me Liberty" is premiering Thursday night, Aug. 22 at the Historic Oriental Theatre. Parts of the movie were filmed right here in Milwaukee. The film is written and directed by Alice Austen and Kirill Mikhanovsky. They join FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the big premiere.
Local filmmakers talk about premiere of new movie ‘Give Me Liberty’
