Local filmmakers talk about premiere of new movie ‘Give Me Liberty’

Posted 9:55 am, August 22, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The new film "Give Me Liberty" is premiering Thursday night, Aug. 22 at the Historic Oriental Theatre. Parts of the movie were filmed right here in Milwaukee. The film is written and directed by Alice Austen and Kirill Mikhanovsky. They join FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the big premiere.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.