Mexican Fiesta threat suspect identified, detained by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — The person responsible for making a threat against Mexican Fiesta, taking place Aug. 23-25 at Maier Festival Park, was detained by Milwaukee police.

Mexican Fiesta officials shared the news on Thursday, Aug. 22.

“At this time, the investigation will continue and there is no credible threat to Mexican Fiesta. We hope you can join us with peace of mind for this wonderful weekend event,” a Facebook post read.

The message that was shared online came to the attention of organizers on Saturday. It alluded to a planned shooting at the celebration.

