× Police: Baby sitter stole more than $35,000 in jewelry, cash from clients’ home

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Police arrested a baby sitter accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of jewelry and cash from a home.

According to a news release, Jocelyn Stewart, 27, was asked to come back to the home once the jewelry and cash was found to be missing, but kept driving once police were seen.

She was stopped by officers a short distance from the home and questioned about the missing items, and gave officers multiple pieces of jewelry. Officers also searched her car and found more stolen jewelry and stolen medicine. It was later determined that not all of the jewelry found belonged to the victim.

Investigators found that Stewart served as a baby sitter for multiple people in Hendersonville and Gallatinm and it was believed that more victims exist.

Stewart was charged with theft over $10,000.