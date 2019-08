WINNIPEG, Canada — The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Oakland Raiders at IG Field in Winnipeg, Canada on Thursday night, Aug. 22.

Green Bay announced 33 players, including Aaron Rodgers, will not play due to turf concerns.

Ahead of the game, the maintenance team at IG Field had to reglue a pad of turf where the Canadian football league goal post normally sits — which is right in the middle of the NFL endzone.

There was concern the game would not happen at all.