Recognize this man? MPD seeks help to ID, locate shooting suspect

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for a non-fatal shooting that occurred near 12th and Garfield early on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Officials say the incident captured by surveillance video above happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Officials say the suspect is described as a male, black, in his mid to late 20s with a dark skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with a red lanyard around his neck, black pants, and black shoes. The suspect was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information regarding this incident or suspect, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

