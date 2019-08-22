× Sheriff’s office holds swearing-in ceremony for new K-9 deputy, Thor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, in South Carolina, honored a new member of their crew on Wednesday with a special swearing-in ceremony.

K-9 deputy, Thor, first joined the team back in May. He earned his name through a fun contest the Sheriff’s Office put on.

Now full-grown, and fully trained, Thor is ready to serve the Oconee County community as a tracking and explosives canine.

At his swearing-in ceremony, the good boy was accompanied by his handler, Deputy Justin Stokes.

In addition to Thor receiving his badge, three retired canine handler’s were recognized for their dog’s service to Oconee County.

Corporal Derek Pace, Corporal Roy McKenzie, and Lieutenant Jim Stokes each received a plaque for their dedication as a canine handler for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Offic esays they’re looking forward to the community getting the opportunity to meet and interact with Thor.

“Law enforcement animals help to protect our officers as well as making our county a safer place to live,” they say.