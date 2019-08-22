Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man last seen leaving VA Medical Center

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Milwaukee man. Police say Larry Hill left the Milwaukee VA Medical Center near 47th and National around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 and hasn’t been seen since.

According to police, Hill did not take his arranged transportation from the VA hospital.

Hill uses a wheelchair to get around. His right leg has been amputated. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a dark shirt and a black “South Pole” baseball hat.

Officials describe Hill as a black man, with brown eyes, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with glasses.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Police Department at 414-384-2000 ext. 42222.