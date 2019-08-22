Taylor Swift cooking up plan to get back at record label owner Scooter Braun

Posted 9:53 am, August 22, 2019, by

The Obamas are buying a mega-masion in Martha's Vineyard. Plus, Taylor Swift is cooking up a plan to get back at record label owner Scooter Braun. Sean Mandell with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.