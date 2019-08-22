The Obamas are buying a mega-masion in Martha's Vineyard. Plus, Taylor Swift is cooking up a plan to get back at record label owner Scooter Braun. Sean Mandell with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Taylor Swift cooking up plan to get back at record label owner Scooter Braun
-
TMZ: Taylor Swift’s pro-LGBTQ song prompts increase in donations to GLAAD
-
Atlanta bans electric scooters at night, after deadly wrecks
-
Gov. Evers signs bill regulating electric scooters, Milwaukee leaders to vote on pilot program
-
Senate passes bill to bring back Bird scooters, which allows for ‘100% decision making on the local level’
-
‘Going to have 1 on every corner:’ Bird, Spin scooters available in Milwaukee as soon as Tuesday
-
-
DPW to approve additional operators in Dockless Scooter Pilot Study
-
10 most admired men, women in the world
-
Taylor Swift gives surprise Pride Month performance at the Stonewall Inn
-
Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘Lover’
-
Bay View man who bought new scooter taken for a bit of a ride: ‘I didn’t know what else to do’
-
-
‘Follow the guidelines:’ E-scooters hit Milwaukee streets — here are the rules of the road
-
Ryan Braun helps kick off SHARP Literacy’s summer reading program: ‘Something I’ve really enjoyed’
-
With city lawsuit settled, flocks of Bird scooters may soon be seen on Milwaukee streets