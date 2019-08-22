× Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in park on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed on Milwaukee’s east side. It happened in Caesar’s Park Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 21. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Police say the victim was in the park when a man hit her with an object and knocked her to the ground. People in the area are staying alert.

“It’s peaceful. It’s a nice escape from the everyday city life,” said Monique Rosteing, lives nearby.

Caesar’s Park, located on Warren Avenue on Milwaukee’s east side, has become a favorite for neighbors like Monique Rosteing.

“We usually take a two-mile walk every day,” Rosteing said.

Rosteing normally feels safe with her dogs, Roxy and Romeo, at her side but her routine may change after what happened Wednesday.

“I’m going to avoid that now. That’s really scare,” Rosteing said.

Investigators say around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, a woman in the park became a victim of violence.

Police say she was attacked by a man — who hit her with an object — knocking her to the ground and causing severe facial injuries.

“I saw people standing around, a couple of police and things and stuff like that,” said Jordan Cosby, neighbor.

Jordan Cosby saw the scene as he walked his dog.

“It’s unfortunate, kind of confusing, you don’t expect things like that to happen around here,” said Cosby.

Police continue to look for the unknown suspect. Neighbors are staying alert.

“You always have to be smart no matter where you are because you never really know,” said Cosby.

“Once in a while you hear a story like this and then it scares you away and you don’t want to walk there anymore,” Rosteing said.

The suspect took off with the woman’s phone. The victim was badly injured.

No one is in custody at this time. Anyone with information should contact police.