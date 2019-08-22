‘Wonderful experience, that I’ll never forget:’ Months before retirement, sheriff’s deputy delivers baby

OZAUKEE COUNTY — An Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a special delivery this weekend. He helped delivery a bay at a family’s home in Fredonia.

“I was happy he was there. I remember feeling like, oh my God, somebody is here to help,” said Brianna Hackbarth, mother of baby.

Baby Henry Hackbarth is here and, thanks to the helping hands of Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Noll.

“I heard the urgency in the dispatcher’s voice. I knelt in front of Brianna, and we tried to calm her down. Her mom was helping her out, and I think she did a good job. She did a wonderful job actually,” said Deputy Noll.

Just four minutes after the Ozaukee County deputy arrived, Henry made his entrance Sunday morning, Aug. 18 at the family’s home in Fredonia.

“I was scared. I was like, I’m not going to get to the hospital. Oh my God,” said Brianna.

“Once the head came out, I noticed the cord wasn’t around the baby’s neck which was a relief, and then the one shoulder popped out the other shoulder popped out, and then he came out rather quickly, and my main goal after that was just to hang onto him,” said Deputy Noll.

Henry and his mom were taken to the hospital where Henry — who arrived three weeks early — is still being held for observation.

“He’s doing good. He’s just resting in the hospital and hopefully he’ll be coming home in the next couple weeks,” Noll said.

Deputy Noll was awarded a medal and stork pin. He says it’s one of the most rewarding moments of his 30 year career, as he prepares to retire in January.

“It was a different experience. It was a wonderful experience, one that I’ll never forget,” said Noll.

The family and deputy plan to keep in touch as little Henry grows. They already lovingly call him “Uncle Ron.”

