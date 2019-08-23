Construction projects: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about he upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from County G to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to switch traffic onto the new concrete pavement (southbound lanes).

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Ryan Road to get around the freeway closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Exit/Entrance Ramps at Seven Mile Road Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps to Seven Mile Road are scheduled to close long-term (through late 2019) while crews reconstruct the northbound lanes.

Detour:

Motorists are encouraged to use County G, West Frontage Road, 27th Street, Ryan Road and WIS 38 to get around ramp closures.

OTHER AREA PROJECTS:

**Project: I-894 Forest Home Avenue and 76th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Overview: The 76th Street and Forest Home Avenue bridges over I-894 are being rehabilitated with polymer deck overlays and minor repairs. Back in early June, the project closed the eastbound Forest Home Avenue exit to 76th Street, long-term. This ramp is scheduled to be reopened prior to Labor Day Weekend.

FRIDAY – AUGUST 30, 2019

**Forest Home Avenue Exit Ramp Opening:

Forest Home Avenue eastbound exit to 76th Street is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5:30 a.m. Friday, August 30.

I-94 Cables Barrier Project: Between WIS 67 and County SS