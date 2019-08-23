Construction projects: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 8:25 am, August 23, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about he upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Freeway Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from County G to Ryan Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to switch traffic onto the new concrete pavement (southbound lanes).

Detour:

  • Travelers can use County G, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and Ryan Road to get around the freeway closure.

I-94 WEST (NB) Exit/Entrance Ramps at Seven Mile Road Closure:

  • I-94 WEST (NB) exit/entrance ramps to Seven Mile Road are scheduled to close long-term (through late 2019) while crews reconstruct the northbound lanes.

Detour:

  • Motorists are encouraged to use County G, West Frontage Road, 27th Street, Ryan Road and WIS 38 to get around ramp closures.

OTHER AREA PROJECTS:

**Project: I-894 Forest Home Avenue and 76th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Overview: The 76th Street and Forest Home Avenue bridges over I-894 are being rehabilitated with polymer deck overlays and minor repairs. Back in early June, the project closed the eastbound Forest Home Avenue exit to 76th Street, long-term. This ramp is scheduled to be reopened prior to Labor Day Weekend.

FRIDAY – AUGUST 30, 2019

**Forest Home Avenue Exit Ramp Opening:

  • Forest Home Avenue eastbound exit to 76th Street is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5:30 a.m. Friday, August 30.

I-94 Cables Barrier Project: Between WIS 67 and County SS

  • The I-94 cables barrier project located on I-94, between WIS 67 and County SS, reduced the speed limit to 55 MPH in late May. That project is now complete, and the speed reduction is no longer in effect.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.