Two crashes caused major backups in southeast Wisconsin Friday afternoon, Aug. 23.

The first crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), closed all northbound lanes on I-41/94 northbound at Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek.

A second crash closed all lanes on the Hale Interchange system ramp from I-894 southbound to I-894 eastbound.

The WisDOT expects it to take up to an hour to clear the crash.