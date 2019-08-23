Demetrius Pugh, convicted of killing Jerry Davis Jr., to be sentenced Friday

MILWAUKEE — Demetrius Pugh, the man convicted of killing Jerry Davis Jr. in Nov. 2013, is scheduled to be sentenced in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Aug. 23.

Davis Jr., 19, was shot and killed on Nov. 2, 2013 near 50th and Hampton in Milwaukee. Months, years passed — and there was no sign of Pugh. Davis’ mother even spent her own money to have 15 billboards put up around Milwaukee — seeking information on the case.

Then in fall 2018, an informant came forward and helped Milwaukee police crack the case. Pugh was arrested.

Pugh was convicted in June after an extensive six-day trial. Jurors found him guilty on one count of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime. The reckless homicide conviction comes with a maximum 60 years in prison.

Davis Jr. left behind a 5-year-old daughter who was born after he was killed.

