Despite threat from teen, Mexican Fiesta kicks off with fun, food and music

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin's largest annual celebration of Mexican culture and heritage kicked off Friday, Aug. 23 at Maier Festival Park. Mexican Fiesta runs through Aug. 25.

Off to a fun start, those at the event on Friday enjoyed music and tasty food -- and everyone was getting along. This, after there were some concerns about security after organizers say a teen posted a concerning threat about gun violence to social media.

Police, and even the FBI, got involved to find the young man who was detained, and the threat was found "not credible."

"We still have the security measures in place that we had before, the security has been increased because of the threat, not that it's not credible, they're still going to come down here and it's going to be a good event. Come down and enjoy the event," said Ruben Burgos, president of the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation.

A large part of what's being celebrated is the community spirit. Its pride, its resilience, and of course lots of fun.

