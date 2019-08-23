× FOX6 HS Blitz kicks off with rivalries and some close games

The dream starts here. Welcome to the 2019 FOX6 High School Blitz. 14 weeks from now the State Champions will be crowned. The weekly march towards a title begins with the first games of the high school football season.

The first stop is at the home of a 2018 State Champions, Homestead Highlanders, as they’re hosting West Bend West. The Spartans showing some defense early, as they stop the Highlanders on fourth down. To start the second quarter, Homestead’s Ian Sheehy scoring on the keeper. All Highlanders after that, 42 to 0.

A border battle in the Game of the Week. Germantown hosting Menomonee Falls. Falls running back Tamir Thomas scores two touchdowns. Germantown gets there only score on defense scooping up the fumble and taking it in. Falls with this rivalry, 29 to 7.

Tosa west making the trip out to Sussex to face Hamilton in a greater metro tilt. Defense setting the tone here as Logan Ertl comes up with the pick. Once on offense, it's Ertl with the throw and Cam Rudduck with the fabulous catch for the score and a 7-0 lead. More Ertl in the 2nd quarter and Gerald Dawson makes the pretty catch and he's gone 55 yards for the touchdown. Hamilton takes this one 26 to 14.

The pirate ship the sight for Pewaukee's season opener with Milwaukee Riverside aboard. Pirates leading 9-8 at half, defense tightens in the second half. Tigers Amaun Williams gets the Antonio Freeman-esk interception bobbled off his back and leg. Then Pewaukee's Elliot Mueller steps up and recovers the riverside fumble. Riverside finally makes a big play, Izzy Tinajero with the nice catch and run, leads to a late score and the lead 14-9. Then the Tigers defense tightens again, Steve Thao knocking down the desperation 4th down pass. Riverside then runs out the clock and preserves the victory, 14 to 9.

Waukesha North at home taking on Mukwonago and it's the visitors running early and well, Cole Kaestner busting one for 25 yards and the score for the 7-0 1st quarter lead. But the home team answers in the air, Johnny Kelliher finding Clayton Schwalbe to even things up at 7. But Mukwonago dominates after that for the 28 to 10 win.

Cudahy Packers hosting Lakeland. The Thunderbirds scoring first, Chase Hunt with the touchdown reception, 7-0 Lakeland. On the next possession, Bryce Barbian connecting with Zach Zeznanski who is wide open taking it down to the 1 leading to their 1st score tying the game at 7. This one goes to double overtime and Lakeland pulls it out 35 to 33.

University School busy hosting Burlington Catholic Central. Nine nothing Catholic Central at half, but the Wildcats on the prowl to start the third. Christian Powell calling his own number and taking to the goal line. Then Powell does it again this time he reaches pay dirt making it 9-7. University School kicks a field goal and wins this one 10 to 9.