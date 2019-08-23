× Funeral services announced for Samuel Waisbren, victim of NYC elevator accident

FOX POINT — Funeral services have been announced for Samuel Waisbren, the Fox Point native who died when he was crushed by an elevator inside a New York City building Thursday morning, Aug. 22.

Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Congregation Sinai (8223 N. Port Washington Rd.) in Fox Point. According to the Waisbren obituary, there is no visitation prior to service — and interment will happen at Mound Zion Cemetery (14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield). Memorials can be sent to Congregation Sinai.

Charles Waisbren told FOX6 News his son’s dream took him to New York City. He learned of Samuel’s death from Samuel’s older brother who also lives in New York.

“I’m so sad. He won’t be able to father a child and have a family, to grow up and enjoy life. We are just devastated,” Charles Waisbren said.

Samuel was a Nicolet High School graduate, went to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The New York Department of Buildings issued 16 violations regarding the elevator from 2017 to 2018, and all of them were dismissed.

