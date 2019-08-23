× Police: Man shot, wounded near 38th and Wright in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Aug. 23. It happened around 1:15 a.m. near 38th and Wright.

Police say the victim, an adult male, was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek a suspect and determine a motive.