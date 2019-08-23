The Chords and Curds Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 24 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE -- The Chords & Curds Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Hosted and produced by Fiserv Forum and Deer District. Fiserv Forum GM Raj Saha and music artist Grace Weber join FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

The Chords & Curds Festival (website)

The Chords & Curds Festival featuring Milwaukee-based musicians, local artisans and food trucks will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Hosted and produced by Fiserv Forum and Deer District, the all-day event beginning at noon will include gospel, blues, funk and soul acts among other genres.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and people over 65. VIP options start at $75. Tickets are available now atTicketmaster.com and the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office. Proceeds will benefit the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

“We are excited for the community to partake in this unique opportunity to celebrate Milwaukee’s talented musicians and to further the admirable mission of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music,” said Peter Feigin, President of Fiserv Forum and the Bucks.

The acts will be announced in the coming days and weeks leading up to the festival. Lineup currently consists of Grace Weber, Angie Swan, Misha Siegfried and His Band, Christopher's Project, De La Buena, New Age Narcissim, Armstrong Ransome, and the MPS Choir.