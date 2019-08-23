‘Think before you shoot:’ Mothers who lost children to gun violence make plea to public

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department Office of Violence Prevention and 414LIFE held a news conference on Friday, Aug. 23 to support its support for mothers who have been directly impacted by gun violence.

“We’re calling for an end, period, to shooting in our community,” said Reggie Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention. “But especially in homes, and at cars, where innocent people can be hit, injured and killed.”

Several mothers who have had to cope with gun violence in their lives were present for the news conference.

“I’m here to make sure my daughter gets justice for what happened to her,” said Bernice Parks, mother of Sandra Parks.

Parks was struck by a bullet that entered her home near 13th and Hopkins in November 2018. She died from her injuries.

Isaac Barnes, one of two men convicted in the shooting of Parks, is set to be sentenced on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23.

“It’s sad and extremely unfortunate to have to sit and watch these ladies go through the loss of their children,” said Tonia Liddell of 414LIFE. “We’re pleading to the community, not to the police, not to the organizations but to the individuals who are doing the shooting. We’re just asking, think before you shoot.”