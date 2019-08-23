US Marshals seek armed fugitive with 2 identities: ‘He is aware he is wanted’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sometimes you have no choice but to deal with the hand you have been dealt.

"We know there's been numerous sightings of him," the deputy marshal on the case said. "To our knowledge, he is aware he is wanted."

Authorities say a fugitive is choosing to stack the odds against himself.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is searching for 25-year-old Michael Hobbs. A

uthorities are bringing his case to the public's attention since they learned he was able to legally change his last name while on the run. He is now going by the name Michael Vaughn. Two identities linked to multiple warrants.

"Currently, we believe he is still in the City of Milwaukee. We're requesting the assistance of the public at large to locate him," the deputy marshal said.

The deputy marshal on the case said Vaughn was on parole after being convicted in 2016 for burglary (home invasion). The warrant has been active since December 2018. New information obtained by the U.S. Marshals suggests the fugitive is armed.

"Michael has access and possibly is in possession of a firearm," the deputy marshal explained.

At this time, authorities consider Vaughn a danger to the public.

"If there is someone assisting him, whether it be friend, family acquaintance, they themselves could be criminally charged with harboring a fugitive. We implore them -- don't get yourself in trouble for his mistakes," the deputy marshal said.

U.S. Marshals the man with two identities to turn himself in. If you have information that could help solve this case, you are urged to call 414-297- 3707.