Wisconsin officials: NCAA has cleared Quintez Cephus to play football

Posted 12:26 pm, August 23, 2019, by

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 14: Quintez Cephus #87 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the ball while being chased by Da'Wan Hunte #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MADISON — Wisconsin football officials say the NCAA has restored receiver Quintez Cephus’ eligibility following his sexual assault acquittal.

Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after prosecutors charged him with sexually assaulting two women in his apartment the preceding April. The university expelled him earlier this year before he finished the spring semester.

A jury acquitted him of the charges earlier this month and Chancellor Rebecca Blank allowed him to return to school. The athletic department said he wasn’t eligible to play in games but didn’t elaborate. Coach Paul Chryst said the problem was related to a lack of credits.

Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said Friday that the NCCA has cleared Cephus and he’s eligible for the 19th-ranked Badgers, who open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.

Cephus tweeted that he’s thankful he can play again.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.