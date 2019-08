× 15-year-old injured after shooting near 55th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old is injured following a shooting near 55th and Hadley early morning Saturday, August 24.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim was conveyed to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The motive of the shooting is under investigation, and there are no suspects in custody.