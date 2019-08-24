‘A day about family and friends:’ Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes makes children’s dreams come true

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people headed to Maier Festival Park for the annual Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes. 2019 marks the 21st year for the walk — and one “wish kid” keeps giving back.

“I want other kids to experience what I experienced,” said Caleb Teisl, a Make-A-Wish kid who had his dream come true when he was seven.

“My wish was to go to Hawaii and pick up seashells on the beach,” said Teisl.

Now, the 13-year-old is giving back, helping other kids like him get their wishes granted, too. Tiesel raised more than $3,000 for the annual Walk for Wishes. The walk raises funds for Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for kids battling critical illnesses. On Saturday, August 24, more than 2,000 people showed up in support.

“It’s a day about family and friends and fundraising, all to bring hope, strength and joy to Wisconsin Wish kids,” said Patti Gorsky, president and CEO.

As runners hit the start line, one team is remembering someone special.

“Make-A-Wish threw together a wish within 36 hours,” said Jennifer Nitschke, team captain.

It’s a bittersweet day for Team Sarah Strong as they honor Sarah, a Wish Kid who passed away from cancer. The walk was a perfect way to pass along the torch to other kids so they, too, can have their wish granted.

“We have now sponsored eleven children,” said Nitschke. “Today is our eleventh.”

FOX6’s very own Stephanie Grady emceed the after party as thousands celebrated the funds raised this year. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is celebrating its 35th birthday this year, granting more than 6,800 wishes.