ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 24: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #10 J.W. Speaker/ CTECH Chevrolet, poses with the pole award after qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America on August 24, 2019 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Allmendinger wins pole at Road America in Wisconsin
ELKHART LAKE — AJ Allmendinger turned a lap of 109.792 mph during qualifying on Saturday to earn pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Matt DiBenedetto qualified second at the 4.048-mile road course, followed by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Series points leader Tyler Riddick was sixth.
Allmendinger won NASCAR’s second-tier series race at Road America in 2013.