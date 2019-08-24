August 24
-
4-day festival: Milwaukee Irish Fest ‘showcases more than 100 entertainment acts’
-
Milwaukee Irish Fest ‘is the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture’
-
Mexican Fiesta ‘brings the sound, culture, and taste of México to Milwaukee’s lakefront’
-
Mexican Fiesta ‘is more than just a celebration; it is a declaration of community spirit’
-
5-year-old boy thrown off balcony at Mall of America has been moved to rehab
-
-
Heat wave to take over Country Thunder music festival; deputies will patrol grounds 24 hours/day
-
You can book an overnight stay in the Wienermobile
-
Opening Day of Summerfest: Tips on “How to Fest” on day one
-
Prepare for Opening Day: Fun activities to enjoy at Summerfest
-
The Chords and Curds Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 24 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum
-
-
Take a walk on the wild side at Zoo a la Carte
-
38-disc set lets you hear Woodstock’s stage from 1969
-
‘Great Milwaukee spirit:’ Group of ‘Summerfest-ers’ returns to Big Gig without founding member