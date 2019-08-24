Bar shooting leads to auto extrication near 29th and North; several people injured

Posted 10:57 am, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, August 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Several people are injured following a bar shooting and car accident near 29th and North early morning Saturday, August 24.

Around 2:24 a.m., Milwaukee police responded to a “shot spotter” call near 29th and North. Police say the victim was leaving a tavern when he heard numerous shots being fired from behind his location. The victim said that he panicked when he heard the shots and immediately accelerated and tried to make a right turn onto 29th St.

He then struck a parked car, causing his car to roll over onto the driver’s side. Several people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation was ongoing, and police were seeking suspects.

