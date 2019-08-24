Madison police investigate 1st homicide of the year

MADISON — Madison police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year. It happened on Darbo Drive on Friday, Aug. 23.

According to the Madison Police Department, 58-year-old Lew Jefferson of Chicago was arrested Saturday morning and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Amanda Woods.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says 30-year-old Woods of Madison, died after being stabbed.

Police said Woods had left a party just before 4 a.m. at an apartment in the Worthington Park neighborhood on the east side of the city. Her friends went looking for her when she didn’t return. Officials say 20 minutes passed between the time Woods left the apartment and police were called.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.