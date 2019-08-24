Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes makes dreams come true for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of people came out to the 2019 Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Walk for Wishes. Christina visited the event to learn how participants are helping Make-A-Wish recipients in our state.

About Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes (website)

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

