Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes makes dreams come true for kids

Posted 2:32 pm, August 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of people came out to the 2019 Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Walk for Wishes. Christina visited the event to learn how participants are helping Make-A-Wish recipients in our state.

About Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes (website) 

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It's a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.