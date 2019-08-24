Man, woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on County A in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Two people were seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on County Highway A in Sheboygan County on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just south of State Highway 67 around 1 p.m.

Officials say a 40-year-old man and his 39-year-old female passenger were critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding lost control.

Both victims were taken to treatment via helicopter.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office had help at the scene from the Greenbush Fire Department, Gelnbeulah First Responders, Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth Police Department, Flight for Life, Theda Star, and Orange Cross Ambulance Service.

