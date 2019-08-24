MCSO: Semi driver who caused crash in Hale Interchange didn’t have proper license

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A man driving a semi truck — who didn’t have a proper license to do so — caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Hale Interchange on Friday, Aug. 23.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the full-sized semi truck rear-ended two vehicles on I-894 southbound at the start of the north to west ramp.

A 12-year-old child in the first vehicle suffered injuries, and the child’s mother also suffered minor injuries; both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The occupant of the second vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of of the semi — a 2004 Freightliner — was identified as Jamie Mantel. The sheriff’s office says he was operating under the authority of QSP Utility, LLC out of Waterford. Hours before the crash, Mantel had been taken out of service by the Wisconsin State Patrol Inspector, because he was driving a Commercial Motor Vehicle without a CDL (“A” endorsement).

Mantel was arrested for operating without a CDL, and operating while under an out of service order.