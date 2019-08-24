The ‘chosen one’? Pres. Trump says never mind

US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The “chosen one” says never mind.

President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he glanced heavenward and referred to himself as “the chosen one” to take on China.

He took the comment back Friday.

When a reporter asked Trump what he had meant by referring to himself as the “chosen one,” the president looked annoyed.

“You know exactly when I meant,” Trump said. “It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And a question like that is just fake news.”

The president spoke as he was departing the White House for his trip to the Group of Seven summit in France.

