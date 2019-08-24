Louie M. Adams Educational Fair and Day of Love Celebration combats violence with education

MILWAUKEE — On Friday night, a 15-year-old was shot and injured near 55th and Hadley. That type of senseless violence is the exact issue that the annual Louie M. Adams Educational Fair and Day of Love Celebration is targeting this year.

Attendees took a moment to smile and find a moment of joy, because sometimes what’s going on around them is no laughing matter.

“It is a lot of youth that are victims right now,” said Lauren Todd, Black Clinicians Milwaukee. “That is beyond devastating.”

Violence has been rocking Milwaukee families throughout 2019. Saturday was an effort to bring about peace and healing on the “Day of Love.”

“We wanted to do something to give back and make sure people in the community know that we care,” said Marcel Clarke, co-chairman of the ninth annual Louie M. Adams Educational Fair and Day of Love Celebration.

From book bag giveaways to financial literacy and health, the focus was on education in one way or another.

“We think that the key is for people to feel as though they belong, or they have some self worth,” said Clarke. “It all stems back to education.”

Marcel Clarke and his fraternity brothers with Omega Psi Phi coordinated the daylong event. They were able to bring in people from all over the state who wanted to make an impact.

“Figure out ways we can connect,” said Langston Evans, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

While Langston Evans believes it’s important to provide opportunity and structure, Deangelo Lee-Alexander is trying to connect with his peers through positivity and productivity.

“Feel like all youth need to be active in something,” said Lee-Alexander. “We decided to start our own business and sell t-shirts to keep money in our pocket.”

The 17-year-old is encouraging folks to keep a weapon out of their hand. These folks are aiming to stop senseless violence while also supporting those affected by it with a fish fry.

“All of those proceeds are going to benefit five families in the community that suffered from violent situations this past summer,” said Clarke. “Coming together and making things positive is the mission.”