7 dead after small plane and helicopter collided on Spanish Mallorca

MADRID — Seven people were killed Sunday, Aug. 25 when a helicopter and a small plane collided in the air above the Spanish island of Mallorca, authorities said.

Five people, including two children, were in the helicopter, and two adults were in the plane when the accident happened at Inca, an inland town on the Mediterranean island, the Balearic Islands government said on Twitter.

“The priority is to identify the seven confirmed victims and to assist their families,” Balearic Islands President Francina Armengol said on Twitter.

The accident took place around 1:50 p.m. local time, Mallorca police said.

German helicopter operator Rotorflug confirmed one of its aircraft had crashed on the island, a popular vacation destination for Europeans, CNN affiliate RTL reported.

“The cause of the crash is still totally unclear,” the company said in a press release, according to RTL.

The president declared three days of official mourning for the victims.