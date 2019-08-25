‘Angel Has Fallen’ tops box office with $21.3 million debut

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Nick Nolte, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Piper Perabo attend the Photocall For Lions Gate's "Angel Has Fallen" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — “Angel Has Fallen” has easily topped the box office with a $21.3 million debut, as the action sequel became the latest mid-budget release to find modest success in the often quiet late summer.

The Lionsgate film beat expectations going into the weekend, opening similarly to the previous 2016 installment “London Has Fallen.” The film series stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent protecting the U.S. president played by Morgan Freeman.

Last weekend’s No. 1 film, the R-rated comedy hit “Good Boys,” slid to second with $11.8 million. The Christian film “Overcomer” trailed in third with an $8 million opening weekend.

The acclaimed Fox Searchlight horror release “Ready or Not,” about a bride forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her new in-laws, got off to a lackluster start with $7.6 million.

